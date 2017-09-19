Altice USA expands low-cost broadband systemwide

Altice USA (ATUS +1.1% ) has extended its low-cost broadband service across its footprint after a small-area pilot late last year.

The company has expanded "Economy Internet," its $14.99/month offering that hits broadband speeds of up to 30 Mbps downstream, across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprints.

That offering is eligible to households qualifying for the National School Lunch Program, and seniors who qualify for Supplemental Security Income.

The expansion goes beyond its own public-interest commitment to the Optimum customers it acquired from Cablevision, the company says.