Gun stocks gain on report Trump set to ease export rules for U.S. guns

Shares of U.S. gun makers surged into the close after a Reuters report that the Trump administration was preparing to make it easier for the companies to sell small arms to foreigners: RGR +13.7% , AOBC +10.1 %, VSTO +3.1% .

Aides to Pres. Trump are completing a plan to shift oversight of international non-military firearms sales from the security-focused State Department to the trade-focused Commerce Department, and a draft of the new rules could be set to the White House budget office for review within days, according to the report.

The changes can be implemented without congressional approval and could be made public this fall, with implementation coming as early as H1 2018.