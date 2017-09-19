WSJ: First delivery for new Boeing tanker not likely for 2017

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is unlikely to meet its target of delivering the first of a new fleet of KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tanker jets by the end of this year, WSJ reports.

A further delay to the tanker program only would have a modest impact on Boeing’s closely-watched cash flow but would ding the company’s recent turnaround in executing new programs on time.

U.S. Air Force officials already had cautioned that Boeing was not likely to provide a combat-ready tanker until next year, even as company execs continued to target a delivery this year.