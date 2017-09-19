Sabra in deal for stake in 183-property portfolio

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), Enlivant, and TPG Real Estate have formed JVs that will own 183 senior housing communities managed by Enlivant and valued at $1.62B. Sabra is to own 49% of the JVs, valued at $371M.

The properties total 8,280 units across 20 states, and are nearly 100% private pay. The portfolio is currently 82% occupied, up from just 60% when Enlivant began managing in 2013. Sabra expects additional opportunity to boost NOI growth.

Sabra expects to eventually own 100% of the portfolio, and the JV agreements are structured for that.

The deal is expected to close by year-end. Sabra's financing should come from its existing credit line and cash generated from previously planned asset sales.

Source: Press Release