Gemphire to advance gemcabene into Phase 3; shares ahead 13% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) is up 13% after hours on light volume in response to its announcement that it plans to advance high cholesterol fighter gemcabene into Phase 3 development in 2018.

The company plans to meet with U.S. and European regulators in Q1 to clarify the design of the Phase 3 programs.

Orphan Drug-tagged gemcabene is a once-daily orally available medication for patients unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently available therapies. It has a dual mechanism of action that blocks the production of hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol synthesis and enhances the clearance of VLDL (very low density lipoprotein). Specifically, it inhibits a liver protein called apolipoprotein C-III and may inhibit a liver enzyme called acetyl-CoA carboxylase. Gemphire licensed it from Pfizer in April 2011.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET today to discuss its plans.

