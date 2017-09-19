Brookfield Business Partners raising capital

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is issuing 6.67M limited partnership units to a syndicate of underwriters at $30 each for gross proceeds of about $200M. Shares closed at $31.08 today.

Alongside, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is buying 6.945M redeemable-exchangeable units of Brookfield Business Partners' holding limited partnership, also for about $200M.

In addition, Brookfield Business is selling 6.67M units at that same price in a private placement to Ontario's municipal employees pension plan.

In total, the company will be raising a gross amount of about $600M.

Source: Press Release