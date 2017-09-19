FedEx -2% as earnings underwhelm, full-year guidance lags consensus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) -2% AH after reporting FQ1 earnings of $2.51 per diluted share vs. $2.82 a year ago, reflecting the negative impact of the June 27 cyberattack affecting its TNT Express ($0.79/share) delivery unit and Hurricane Harvey ($0.02/share).

FDX issues downside guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $12.00-$12.80 vs. $13.38 analyst consensus estimate, citing estimated full-year impacts of the TNT Express cyberattack, while reaffirming full-year capex guidance of $5.9B.

FDX also reaffirms its commitment to improve operating income at the FedEx Express segment by $1.2B-$1.5B by FY 2020 vs. 2017.