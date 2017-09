Rayonier's (NYSE:RYAM) Fernandina Beach, FL and Jesup, GA facilities are back to running at full capacity.

The production interruption and restart costs are expected to cut net income by $6M and pro forma EBITDA by $9M. Reduced sales volumes and shipping delays should add another $1M to the net income hit and $3M to pro forma EBITDA.

Full-year net income is now seen at $31M and pro forma EBITDA slightly below the low end of previous $190M-$200M guidance.

Source: Press Release