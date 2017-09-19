Bed Bath & Beyond resumes -15% after Q2 disappoints

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -1% ) was up 1.6% after hours, but came off a halt down 15.1% following Q2 earnings, where it missed expectations due to hurricane and restructuring issues.

Net sales fell 1.7% and comparable sales fell 2.6%.

EPS was $0.67 vs. an expected $0.95, and included impacts of some $0.08/share in restructuring charges and $0.02/share in costs tied to Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf Coast, as well sa a new share-based payment accounting standard of approximately $.01 per diluted share, compared with $1.11 per diluted share a year ago.

It's now expecting EPS for the full year to be $3.00 (well below an expected $4.00) -- about 20% of that in fiscal Q3 and 80% in Q4.

The company will discuss "undertaking a number of transformational initiatives" in its conference call, coming at 5 p.m. ET.

