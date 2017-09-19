Viacom quickly secures data vulnerability

Viacom (VIA -0.1% , VIAB -0.7% ) has "dodged a major bullet" by securing a potentially huge data vulnerability, according to cyber security firm UpGuard.

UpGuard notified the media company of a potential exposure on Aug. 31 and Viacom secured it "within hours." Viacom says the exposed info was "technical information, but no employee or customer information."

Meanwhile its Paramount Pictures unit is apparently in talks to replace financing for its film slate that was to come from China ($1B worth). The new funds would be U.S.-based, with talks reportedly led by Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon.

Paramount had a billion-dollar deal with a consortium including Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media before a crackdown by China on foreign investment.