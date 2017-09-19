Maxwell Technologies announces private offering, financing agreement

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) announces a proposed private offering of $50M of convertible senior notes due 2022.

The company expects to give initial purchasers an option to purchase up to $7.5M in additional notes.

Maxwell also announces an amended agreement with Viex Capital Advisors.

Maxwell will pay Viex $600K in cash upon the successful closing of convertible debt financing. If Viex qualifies to participate in that debt financing, it will reinvest that amount.

Under the agreement, Viex agrees to support “certain initiatives” at the annual meeting including the nomination and election of board directors.

Maxwell Technologies shares are flat aftermarket and closed today down 3.68% .

Previously: Maxwell Technologies reports Q2 beats, positive guidance (Aug. 7)