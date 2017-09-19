Stocks edge further into record territory

Stocks again edged higher in narrow trading ahead of the latest FOMC policy statement to be released tomorrow afternoon, but it was enough to lift the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq to new record closing highs.

“Markets are paying attention to what they should be paying attention and that is earnings growth,” says Karyn Cavanaugh of Voya Financial, adding that "any reduction in the Fed balance sheet will be gradual, and it is happening on the backdrop of improving economy in the U.S. and globally."

Reports of renewed merger talks between Sprint (+6.8%) and T-Mobile US (+5.9%) sparked the telecom services sector (+2.3%) to easily finish atop today's sector standings.

Financials (+0.8%) tallied their seventh win in eight sessions, thanks in part to a slight steepening of the yield curve, as the 10-year yield added a basis point to 2.24% and the two-year yield finished flat at 1.39%.

U.S. crude oil fell 0.9% to settle at $49.48/bbl, easing off a seven-week high.