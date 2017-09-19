Park West reports 5.2% stake in Nexstar Media

Investor Park West Asset Management has reported a sizable passive stake in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST).

According to an SEC ownership filing, the firm affiliated with Peter Park has 2,463,982 shares beneficially owned.

Park West Investors Master Fund holds just over 1.3M shares of Class A Common stock and options to purchase up to 887,200 shares. Park West Partners International holds 161,647 shares of common stock and options to buy up to 112,800 shares.

That comes to a 5.2% passive stake.