Twitter board: Johnston out, Pichette in

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston is departing the board of directors at Twitter (TWTR +0.9% ) to take a new role on the board at Microsoft (MSFT +0.4% ), and Twitter is adding Google ex Patrick Pichette as a new director.

Johnston has served on Twitter's board for 18 months. It's a "terrific company with a clear mission and strong leadership team," Johnston says, but his appointment at Microsoft combined with PepsiCo policies means he can't serve there anymore.

Pichette is coming off a two-year travel sabbatical undergone since retiring as chief financial officer at Google in 2015. He's had nearly 20 years of financial experience in tech and telecommunications.