Ford to cut production at five North American plants amid slow sales

Ford (NYSE:F) says it will temporarily idle production at five North American assembly plants, three in the U.S. and two in Mexico, to reduce inventories of slow-selling models.

Ford is scheduling 1-3 weeks of downtime at the factories which mostly build Ford passenger cars, including the Fiesta and Fusion, whose sales have been hurt by the shift in consumer demand to larger crossovers and SUVs.

The factories involved employ more than 15K workers, and it is not yet known how many will face temporary layoffs.