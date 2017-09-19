Volvo doubles investment plans for first U.S. plant to $1B

Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY) says it will double its investment in its first U.S. plant to $1B to add a second production line to a factory now under construction near Charleston, S.C.

The expansion will add 1,900 jobs to the 2,000 already planned for the plant, where Volvo plans to make the S60 sedan starting in late 2018 along with another unnamed vehicle.

The U.S. was Volvo’s fastest growing market last year, as sales rose 18% Y/Y to 82,726 vehicles, although sales have slipped 7% so far this year to ~49K vehicles through August.