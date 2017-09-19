Liberty Media starts secondary offering for shareholders

Liberty Media (FWONA -1.2% ) has launched a secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of its Series C shares (NASDAQ:FWONK).

The company will coordinate the sale of 17.7M shares for the selling shareholders, who acquired their stock in January as part of the Formula 1 acquisition. Liberty won't receive any proceeds from the sale.

That total includes some 14.5M shares that will be issued to the selling shareholders in return for $323.2M worth of exchangeable notes, leaving a pro forma $27.4M in principal remaining.

Goldman Sachs will be book-running manager.