Facebook headed for Senate hearing on Russian spending

The story regarding Facebook (FB +1.5% ) and its ad-sales connection to potential Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election will head into a new public sphere, with the Senate Intelligence Committee planning a public hearing for the company.

Chairman Richard Burr hasn't determined the set of issues to be covered or invited Facebook representatives yet, but says that the hearing may also include Twitter (TWTR +1% ) and other social-media firms.

Regarding reports about spending (connected to a likely Russian influence operation) on divisive political issues, Burr says "I think Facebook has been less than forthcoming on potentially how they were used."

Meanwhile, Twitter is expected to brief the committee in private soon.