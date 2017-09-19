SPAC Draper Oakwood wraps $50M IPO

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition (Pending:DOTAU) has wrapped a $50M initial public offering.

The special purpose acquisition company closed the sale of 5M units at $10/unit -- each of which consists of a share of class A stock, half of a warrant to buy a class A share at $11.50 per, and a right to receive a tenth of a share of common stock on consummating an initial business combination.

When the unit rights are split, the company expects shares, warrants and rights will trade on Nasdaq as DOTA, DOTAW and DOTAR.

The relatively small IPO suggests that Draper Oakwood intends to acquire a small, early-stage start-up, SA contributor Donovan Jones suggests, which means more risk for investors.