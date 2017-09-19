Chesapeake rated In-Line at Imperial as fat debt offsets strong asset base

Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) big debt load prompts a cautious view from analysts at Imperial Capital, who today initiated coverage of CHK with an In-Line rating and a $5 price target despite a "significant asset base [that] remains undervalued."

While CHK "has come a long way over the past few years... there is still much to do to improve the financials, refine the portfolio and unlock its large asset base for investors," Imperial says.

Imperial is more upbeat on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), which it starts at Outperform with a $19 price target, as GPOR remains something of a "show me" story but the firm says it can make money at current nat gas prices while operations continue to improve and drive improved economics.

The firm also initiates Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) at In-Line with a $1 price target, as GST's valuable acreage is offset by remaining hurdles to clear operationally and financially before that value can be realized by investors.