DowDuPont started at Buy at Argus as guidance seen too conservative

DowDuPont (DWDP +0.4% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $81 price target at Argus, which believes management guidance for $3B in cost synergies and $1B in growth synergies over the next 18 months are conservative.

The firm notes that DWDP now has an industry leading position in all three operating segments - Agriculture, Material Science and Specialty Products - and expects the combined company to benefit from increased size and scale.

Argus estimates the new DWDP to report EPS of $3.35 for 2017 and $4.06 for 2018, assuming flat to higher global GDP, flat to higher commodity prices and stable global industrial production.