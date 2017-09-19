BP's Thunder Horse platform in Gulf of Mexico shut by power outage

BP says it halted production at its Thunder Horse platform in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday following a power outage, prompting the Mars sour crude benchmark to rally to its highest premium vs. U.S. crude oil futures in more than two years.

BP says it evacuated its ~300 workers from the facility as a precaution, and likely would return technical and essential personnel to the platform today.

Thunder Horse is BP’s largest producer of its four operated platforms in the Gulf, able to produce as much as 265K bbl/day of oil.