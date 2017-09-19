Watts Water Tech started as a Buy, Curtiss-Wright a Hold at Stifel

Watts Water Technologies (WTS +2.2% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $72 stock price target at Stifel, which believes WTS is in the early stages of an operational turnaround with significant opportunities on multiple fronts to improve both growth and profitability.

At the same time, Stifel says WTS has a long way to go to achieve acceptable operational performance, including improving the process control and capabilities out of its foundry to increase throughput, and improve material flow through while also reducing waste and increasing capacity.