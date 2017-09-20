Reuters: Toshiba swings again, chooses Bain group to buy chip unit

Less than a day after reports that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) had swung back toward Western Digital's (NYSE:WDC) group to buy its memory chip business with a board meeting looming, the company has reportedly selected the Bain Capital/SK Hynix group instead, Reuters reports.

Toshiba shares are up 2.5% at midday Wednesday in Japan; in South Korea, SK Hynix is up 1% .

The board has made its decision for the Bain group, three sources told the news service, and they said the company would announce it later Wednesday.

The Toshiba/Western Digital talks broke down again this time around limits to WDC's future stake in Toshiba Memory that Toshiba had demanded, according to the report.