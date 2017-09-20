More support for Graham-Cassidy bill

The Trump administration fully supports a last-ditch Senate bill to gut and replace Obamacare, according to VP Mike Pence, and even Mitch McConnell has begun to throw his muscle behind the Graham-Cassidy bill.

With 50 votes withing reach, the Majority Leader called the effort an "intriguing idea," but was noncommittal about whether the measure would end up getting a vote on the Senate floor.

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM