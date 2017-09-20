Futures flat ahead of Fed meeting

A rate hike is very unlikely at today's Fed policy meeting, but investors will be looking for hints of a move that could come later this year and the path for further rises in 2018.

Janet Yellen will also hold a news conference after the FOMC announces its decision and is likely to reveal details on how the central bank will wind down its $4.5T balance sheet.

U.S. futures are holding steady awaiting any big news, while oil is up 1.3% at $50.52/bbl and gold is 0.6% higher to $1319/ounce.

Tthe 10-year Treasury yield is down bps to 2.22%.

