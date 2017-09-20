Meritor announces pricing of unsecured convertible senior notes

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) priced $300M aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% unsecured convertible senior notes due 2037.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on September 22.

The company will pay 3.25% cash interest on the principal amount of the notes semi-annually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing April 15, 2018.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, together with cash on hand, to repurchase approximately $118.6M principal amount of its 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2027 and approximately $116.7M principal amount at maturity of its 7.875% convertible senior notes due 2026 from a limited number of holders in privately negotiated transactions and to pay premiums on such existing convertible notes repurchases.

