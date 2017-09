Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) provides an update about the company’s two parks in Mexico.

The company says a preliminary investigation indicates damage at its new water park in Oaxtepec to a number of the structures. The theme park operator is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Six Flags will post a remediation plan and assess when the park will reopen at a later date.

The damage to Six Flags' theme park in Mexico City appears to be minimal.

Source: Press Release