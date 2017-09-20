Margin pressure at General Mills

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) falls back after FQ1 results fall short of estimates.

Organic sales were 4% lower during the quarter as volume fell in the North America retail and Asia & Latin America segments.

Gross margin fell 230 bps to 35.1% of sales vs. 37.1% consensus. Lower volume and higher input costs were negative factors on margins for the food giant. Profit growth was down 15% for the North America segment and 30% for the Europe & Australia segment.

Looking ahead, General Mills sees FY18 organic sales falling 1% to 2% and EPS of $3.12 to $3.15 vs. $3.10 consensus.

