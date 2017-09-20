Intel delays Cannon Lake until late 2018

Digitimes sources say Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has rescheduled the release of its Cannon Lake processors until the end of 2018 due to production difficulties with the 10nm process.

Intel has now delayed Cannon Lake three times and the wait times have already impacted the plans of notebook vendors.

Vendors are considering skipping this generation and waiting for Ice Lake, which will now come out shortly after Cannon.

In other Intel news, the company announces that its 64-layer TLC 3D NAND SSD for data centers will become broadly available by year’s end.

