Alnylam's patisiran successful in late-stage ATTR study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, APOLLO, assessing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNY) RNAi therapeutic patisiran in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in modified neuropathy impairment score (mNIS+7) at month 18. The difference in the treatment compared to placebo was highly statistically significant (p<0.00001).

All five secondary endpoints also showed statistically significant effects compared to control.

Patisiran's safety profile was similar to placebo.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4 and a European application in Q1 2018. Commercialization partner Sanofi Genzyme (NYSE:SNY) will fille marketing applications in Japan, Brazil and other countries in H1 2018. Alnylam will commercialize patisiran in North America and Western Europe and Sanofi Genzyme the rest of the world.

ATTR amyloidosis is a progressively debilitating and often fatal disease caused by deposition of transthyretin (TTR) in peripheral tissues. TTR protein is produced primarily in the liver and is normally a carrier of vitamin A. In hereditary ATTR amyloidosis (hATTR), mutations in TTR cause abnormal amyloid proteins to accumulate and damage body organs and tissue, such as the peripheral nerves and heart, resulting in intractable peripheral sensory neuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, and/or cardiomyopathy.

