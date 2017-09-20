BMO Capital sees 23% upside on Post Holdings

BMO Capital upgrades Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) on the heels of the food company's acquisition of Bob Evans Farms.

The investment firm points to improvment in Post's near-term fundamentals and likes the earnings power boost from the recent M&A activity.

The price target on Post is lifted to $106 to factor in a new valuation multiple. The PT reps 23% upside for shares.

Previously: Post Holdings to acquire Bob Evans Farms (Sept. 19)

Previously: Investors bid up Bob Evans Farms past Post deal price (Sept. 19)