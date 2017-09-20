Maersk sells oil tanker business for $1.17B

A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) agrees to sell its tankers unit to controlling shareholder A.P. Moller Holding for $1.17B, who will in turn enter an ownership consortium with Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF, OTCPK:MITSY).

It is the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations, a month after selling its Maersk Oil unit to Total in a $7.45B deal; the company still has its Maersk Drilling division, which operates oil and gas rigs, and Maersk Supply, a fleet of 44 support ships for offshore operations, to sell or list.

Maersk CEO Soren Skou says the latest sale represents "an important step in our strategy to free up resources and focus future growth... on container shipping, ports and logistics."