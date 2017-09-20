Taiwan Semi dominates pure-play foundry market

Global pure-play foundry market sales will increase 7% this year driven mostly by an 18% increase in sub-40nm feature size devices, according to IC Insights.

The sub-40nm market could grow $3.3B this year compared to the $0.2B in sales expected for the above 40nm market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) leads the overall market with an 86% market share. More than half of the company’s revenues this year could come from sub-40nm processing.

