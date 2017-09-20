Novartis' Rydapt OK'd in Europe

As expected, the European Commission approves Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Rydapt (midostaurin) for the treatment of adult patients with two rare, treatment-resistant cancers: FLT3-positive acute myeloid leukemia (in combination with chemo agents daunorubicin and cytarabine) and aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis associated with hematological neoplasm or mast cell leukemia.

The advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval in July.

Midostaurin inhibits multiple kinases, including FLT3, which play key roles in a range of essential cell processes. It interrupts the ability of cancer cells to grow and multiply.

The FDA approved Rydapt in April.

Previously: FDA OKs Novartis' leukemia med Rydapt (April 28)