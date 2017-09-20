BTIG expects financial engineering at Cheesecake Factory

BTIG backs up its bullish view on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) due to the potential for financial engineering.

"We estimate that a levered repurchase could generate impressive economics with the stock at current levels and also signify management’s confidence in the long-term prospects of its business," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

"We believe such a transaction is a worthwhile consideration for management given economics that drive considerable EPS accretion but should not result in significant changes to its cash flow profile," adds Saleh.

Shares of CAKE are rated at Buy by BTIG and assigned a price target of $50.