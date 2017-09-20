Global DRAM bit demand will grow 20.6% in 2018

Annual global DRAM bit demand will grow 19.6% this year and 20.6% in 2018, according to TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange.

DRAM supplies will remain tight since planned fab expansions won’t help supplies until at least 2019. The major manufacturers expanding will only increase wafer start volumes by up to 7%.

The firm puts Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) monthly wafer start volumes at 390K pieces and notes the company will need to build a second 12-inch wafer fab to make more DRAM products.

SK Hynix has a similar problem with needing more production room and is expected to average a monthly wafer start volume of 80K by year’s end.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has some production room remaining at its fabs that could add 30K to 40K pieces per month but is the only one of the three market leaders to not disclose plans for a new fab building.

