Darling Ingredients discloses fire incident at plant

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) discloses a temporary work stoppage due to a fire incident last week at its Rendac production plant in the Netherlands.

The company says part of the production process at the Son facility is non-operational due to the fire. The affected production is expected to be down for approximately 2 to 3 weeks.

Darling expects a negative impact to EBITDA of up to $4.5M in Q3.

"We will do everything possible to minimize potential inconveniences for our suppliers and plan to keep them informed about developments," says CEO Randall Stuewe.

