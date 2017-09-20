Bain consortium offering $22B for Toshiba chip unit

Reuters sources say the Bain consortium bid for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit amounts to around $22B.

Toshiba swung back to the Bain group after talks fell through with the Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) consortium.

Toshiba’s selection of the rival bidder could send Western Digital back to court, where the company is attempting to block a chip unit sale done without its approval. Western Digital says its SanDisk acquisition last year granted approval rights as a Toshiba partner.

Western Digital shares are down 3.8% premarket.

Update: Toshiba has now confirmed selecting the Bain consortium and says the deal was for $18B.

Toshiba also suggests that the bid winners agreed to deal with whatever legal obstacles Western Digital throws that direction.