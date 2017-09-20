Shire's Intuniv successful in late-stage study in adult ADHD

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) and Japan licensee Shionogi & Co. (OTCPK:SGIOF) announce positive results in a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating INTUNIV (guanfacine hydrochloride prolonged release) in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the first such study conducted anywhere in the world.

Shionogi intends to advance development and file an marketing application in Japan for the indication. It was approved there in March to treat children and adolescents with ADHD (ages 6 - 17).

INTUNIV is a non-stimulant and selective alpha-2A adrenergic receptor agonist.