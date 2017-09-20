Sasol to write off $900M to unwind black empowerment deal; shares -7%

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -6.9% premarket after saying it will write off $900M of debt used to bring in black investors in a $2.1B deal from 2008, which was part of corporate efforts redress the imbalances of apartheid in South Africa.

SSL says it will buy back the outstanding 12B rand of shares from its black investors, effectively cancelling them and allowing it to write off the shortfall; participants likely will receive no distribution of SSL shares, given that the company's stock price languishes below break-even levels to pay back debt.

SSL will launch a new 21B rand plan that will run for another 10 years until 2028, giving at least 25% black ownership of SSL’s wholly owned South African subsidiary; the new transaction will be funded only by the company without depending on share price fluctuations.