China expected to open up EV market

China is considering a change to allow foreign automakers to set up wholly-owned EV businesses in designated free-trade zones in what would be a major development. Currently, automakers have to partner with a Chinese company in a JV to sell cars in China.
The new rules could allow U.S. automakers Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) the chance to set up manufacturing facilities in China without a local partner.
Sources say the new policy could be approved for as early as next year.
The relaxation of the EV restrictions is seen as a win for Chinese automakers as well with the local supply chain likely to explode. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) is up 12% in Hong Kong, while Geely Automotive (OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY) and Anhui Zotye are both up around 6%.