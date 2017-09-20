China expected to open up EV market

China is considering a change to allow foreign automakers to set up wholly-owned EV businesses in designated free-trade zones in what would be a major development. Currently, automakers have to partner with a Chinese company in a JV to sell cars in China.

The new rules could allow U.S. automakers Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) the chance to set up manufacturing facilities in China without a local partner.

Sources say the new policy could be approved for as early as next year.