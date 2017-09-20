Soligenix announces $1.5M NIDCR SBIR grant award supporting the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announces that the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has awarded Soligenix a Small Business Innovation Research grant of ~$1.5M over two years to support its Phase 3 study, DOM-INNATE, evaluating SGX942 (dusquetide) for the treatment for severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer receiving chemoradiation therapy (CRT).

The study will enroll ~190 subjects with squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity and oropharynx. The primary endpoint is the median duration of severe oral mucositis, which will be assessed by oral examination at each visit and then through six weeks following completion of CRT.