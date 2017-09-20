Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) initiated with Buy rating and $360 (13% upside) price target by SunTrust citing the strength of its MS franchise and Alzheimer's portfolio. Expects single-digit top and bottom line growth over the next few years.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) initiated with Buy rating by Jefferies.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) initiated with Overweight rating and $23 (47% upside) by KeyBanc.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) initiated with Overweight rating and $16 (129% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEY) upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) upgraded to Buy with a $64 (13% upside) price target by Argus Research.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) downgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs. Price target raised to $130 (4% downside risk) from $125. Shares are down 2% premarket on light volume.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley. Shares are down 1% premarket on light volume.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) price target lowered to $94 (16% upside) from $96 by RBC Capital Markets citing the smaller deal with Rite Aid.