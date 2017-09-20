HTC might announce sale to Google tomorrow

The Taiwan Stock Exchange announces plans to halt the trading of HTC (OTC:HTCKF, OTC:HTCXF) shares tomorrow due to “the release of material information”.

The company was reportedly meeting with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) earlier this month to discuss either an outright sale or a divestment of the struggling smartphone business.

HTC once dominated the smartphone market but has fallen to about a 2% market share.

Update: Bloomberg confirms Google is close to purchasing HTC's mobile phone design operations for around $330M. Google would keep the HTC brand and about 100 of the company's engineers.