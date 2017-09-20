Another split likely coming for Bitcoin

via Lulu Yilun Chen and Eric Lam at Bloomberg

"There’s probably going to be another split between bitcoin legacy and SegWit2X version of bitcoin but that just gives me more coins that I can sell for the Bitcoin Cash version,” Roger Ver (otherwise known as "Bitcoin Jesus") tells Bloomberg.

It would be the second split this year, and thus a third version of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin sold off briefly after this summer's split, before resuming its powerful rally.

