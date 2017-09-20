Iron ore prices slide amid Chinese demand doubts, peak steel warning

Iron ore prices drop below $70/dry ton for the first time since July following fresh questions about the outlook for Chinese demand and a warning from Australia’s central bank that top buyer China may be nearing peak steel.

The benchmark spot price for ore delivered to Qingdao has plunged 10% in the past four days, ending at $68.85/dry ton on Tuesday, after nearly hitting $80 in August.

Iron ore is coming under pressure as weakening data from China have dampened the outlook for the coming months at the same time as the country plans production cuts for the winter to ease pollution.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has weighed in, saying prices will drop amid rising supply and prospects that steel output in China is nearing a peak on a per-head basis.

Citigroup says in a new report that it sees iron ore falling to $53 next year, driven by rising supply and concern over a China slowdown.

Relevant tickers: BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY