Apple issues statement on Watch cellular connection issues

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issues a statement about cellular connectivity issues with the Watch Series 3 days before the product ships.

The statement, via The Verge: ““We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release.”

Early reviewers for publications including The Verge and The Wall Street Journal expressed connectivity issues and those high-profile problems led to Apple’s statement.

The Watch Series 3 starts shipping September 22.

