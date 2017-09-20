E-commerce players pull the rug out on Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) falls 14% in premarket action after e-commerce continues to take a heavy toll on store traffic and margins.

Consumers are slowly adopting their home furnishings and home products buying trends to the online model as pure-play e-commerce players (Amazon, Home Goods, Wayfair) intensify their focus on the categories. As a result, selling prices and margins are under pressure and the company is trying to reset strategy.

Keep an eye on Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) today for some collateral damage.

Sources: Bloomberg and BBBY earnings call