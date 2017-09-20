Karyopharm's selinexor successful in mid-stage soft tissue cancer study; shares ahead 15% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is up 15% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, SEAL, assessing selinexor (KPT-330) in patients with previously treated, advanced, unresectable, dedifferentiated liposarcoma.

The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Oral selinexor was superior to placebo, with treated patients experiencing a 40% reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.60).

Selinexor showed a manageable safety profile. Most adverse events were nausea, anorexia, fatigue and low levels of Grade 3/4 cytopenias.

The Phase 3 portion is ongoing, adding sites in Europe. The primary endpoint is also PFS. Top-line data are expected by the end of 2019.

Selinexor is a SINE (Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export) compound. It binds to and inhibits the nuclear export protein XPO1 which leads to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the cell nucleus which amplifies tumor suppression.

